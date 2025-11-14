New prosecutor to take on Georgia election case against Trump and others

ATLANTA — A longtime prosecutor announced he will take over the Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump and others, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was removed from the case and no one else wanted the job.

The nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia was tasked with finding someone to lead the case after Willis was disqualified over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she'd chosen to lead it. The organization's executive director, Pete Skandalakis, said Friday that he would take the case on himself.

“Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment,” Skandalakis said in an emailed statement.

While it is unlikely that any action against Trump could proceed while he is the sitting president, there are 14 other people still facing charges in the case, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Trump earlier this week announced pardons for people accused of backing his efforts to overturn the results of that election — including those charged in Georgia — but Skandalakis has said that has no bearing on these state charges.

How Skandalakis ended up with the case

After the Georgia Supreme Court in September declined to hear Willis' appeal of her disqualification, it fell to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council to find a new prosecutor. Skandalakis can continue to follow Willis' vision for the prosecution, decide to pursue only some charges or dismiss the case altogether.

Although Skandalakis said he could have let the deadline lapse or told the court no prosecutor was available, which would have resulted in the case's dismissal, he didn’t think that was “the right course of action.”

“The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case,” he wrote. “Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed.”

Skandalakis said Willis' office brought him 101 boxes of documents related to the investigation on Oct. 29 and an eight-terabyte hard drive containing the entire investigative file on Nov. 6. He said he hasn't had time to complete his review of the case but decided to take the case himself so he can “complete a comprehensive review and make an informed decision regarding how best to proceed.”

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, said he is confident that “fair and impartial review” will lead to a dismissal of the case against his client.

“This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end,” he said in an email.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment, deferring to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council.

Skandalakis has led the nonpartisan organization, which provides support to prosecutors around the state, since January 2018. Prior to that, he served as the elected Republican district attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, southwest of Atlanta, for about 25 years.

How the case unraveled for Willis

Willis announced the sprawling indictment against Trump and 18 others in August 2023. She used the state's anti-racketeering law to allege a wide-ranging conspiracy to try to illegally overturn Trump's narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia

Defense attorneys sought Willis' removal after one of them revealed in January 2024 that Willis had engaged in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she had hired to lead the case. The defense attorneys said the relationship created a conflict of interest, alleging that Willis personally profited from the case when Wade used his earnings to pay for vacations the pair took.

During an extraordinary hearing the following month, Willis and Wade both testified about the intimate details of their personal relationship. They maintained that their romance didn't begin until after Wade was hired and said that they split the costs for vacations and other outings.

The trial judge, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, rebuked Willis, saying in an order in March 2024 that her actions showed a "tremendous lapse in judgment." But he said he did not find a conflict of interest that would disqualify Willis. He ultimately ruled that Willis could remain on the case if Wade resigned, which the special prosecutor did hours later.

Defense attorneys appealed that ruling, and the Georgia Court of Appeals removed Willis from the case in December, citing an "appearance of impropriety." The high court in September declined to hear Willis' appeal.

Skandalakis' earlier role in the case against Trump

This is not the first time Skandalakis has been involved in this case. Even before Willis obtained an indictment, a judge barred her from seeking criminal charges against Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as part of the case.

Jones was one of 16 state Republicans who signed a certificate stating that Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the winner in the state. A state senator in the wake of the election, Jones also sought a special session of Georgia's Legislature aimed at overturning Biden's narrow win in the state.

As Willis investigated possible criminal activity by Trump and others, Jones argued she shouldn't be able to pursue charges against him because she had hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled in July 2022 that Willis’ actions created an “actual and untenable” conflict of interest.

Skandalakis appointed himself to handle that matter as well and ultimately decided against pursuing charges against Jones.

