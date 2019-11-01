Nine straight years of growth - 128,000 jobs created in October

The latest jobless numbers from the Trump Administration continued to show U.S. workers enjoying a historically low unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, as the feds reported 128,000 jobs were created in the month of October, marking nine straight years of positive monthly jobs reports.
"Job growth has averaged 167,000 per month thus far in 2019, compared with an average monthly gain of 223,000 in 2018," the Labor Department stated in its new report.
The report found 'notable job gains' last month in 'food services, drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities.'
The last time a monthly jobs report was negative was in September of 2010.
Republicans hailed the latest numbers, saying it was proof of good policy choices made by President Donald Trump and the GOP.
American workers are winning and the American economy is booming thanks to President Trump's policies with a 3.6% unemployment rate - that's near a 50 year low! pic.twitter.com/WzU91RtlD2— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 1, 2019
“Thanks to pro-growth policies from the Trump Administration, our economy is on a roll,” said House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
"Our economy is strong," said McCarthy's top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), as Republicans said President Trump is "delivering results for hardworking American families."
The number of people working part-time because they couldn't find a full-time job increased by 88,000 in October. pic.twitter.com/cWnwSdPKLr— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 1, 2019
