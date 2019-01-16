0 Pelosi suggests delay for Trump State of the Union due to shutdown

With a partial government shutdown showing no signs of being resolved, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday basically ‘disinvited’ President Donald Trump from a scheduled January 29 State of the Union Address, saying that the Secret Service and Homeland Security Department should not be tasked with such a major event while they are in a shutdown status.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened,” Pelosi wrote in a letter sent to the President on Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or the President.

The President gives the State of the Union at the invitation of the Congress, as the House and Senate must agree to use the House chamber for such an event.

The reaction in Congress split down party lines.

“It is very ironic that Democrats reference security concerns in their latest grandstanding tactic, delaying the State of the Union, but will not address the security concerns that are creating a humanitarian crisis at the border,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN).

“We know the state of our union,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), as Democrats said there should be no speech from the President while the partial shutdown continues.

In an interview with NBC News, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the President had been “disinvited” by Pelosi.

I applaud @SpeakerPelosi's decision to postpone the State of the Union address during a time of turmoil and uncertainty for workers across the nation. Our main focus must be on ending this manufactured crisis and reopening the government. — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) January 16, 2019

“He can make it from the Oval Office,” the Speaker told reporters.