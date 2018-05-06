0 Pelosi urges ethics probe of Democrat over 2007 child sex assault allegations

U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Saturday called for an investigation of a fellow California Democrat who last week acknowledged that he was the target of a lawsuit which alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl eleven years ago.

“I call upon the House Ethics Committee for a prompt investigation of this matter,” Pelosi said in a written statement, asking for a probe of Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA).

Last Thursday, an attorney for Cardenas said the Congressman was “sickened and distraught by these horrific allegations, which are 100 percent uncategorically untrue.”











The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, does not name Cardenas, but instead said the person in question, “conducts business as an elected politician in Los Angeles County.”

The suit charges that the woman – who was 16 years old at the time – was given some type of drink while the two were playing golf; she collapsed, and claimed the man had fondled her while taking her to the hospital.

“I have spoken with Congressman Cárdenas and he appropriately asked us to withhold judgement until there is a full investigation of the facts,” Pelosi said.

“To reiterate, these claims against the Congressman are absolutely false and are utterly inconsistent with who he is — in the workplace, in the community, and at home,” said Cardenas’ lawyer Patricia Glaser.

Cardenas was first elected to Congress in 2012.

