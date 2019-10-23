0 Police in riot gear warn protesters in downtown Pittsburgh to move

President Donald Trump will return to Pittsburgh Wednesday for a stop that is drawing supporters as well as protesters.

By 8:30 a.m., people began gathering in downtown Pittsburgh for demonstration ahead of Trump's afternoon speech at the Shale Insight Conference, which is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

People from Bend the Arc: Pittsburgh went to Gateway Station. The group said they're protesting what they called Trump's message of hate.

HAPPENING NOW: Bend the Arc holding a rally ahead of President Trump's keynote speech. They're protesting what they say is his message of hate. This is happening til 9:30 downtown. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/c6GAuO67aZ — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh United also organized a protest, gathering around a sign that said, "Our solidarity will defeat white nationalism."

"We are gathering our energy and now we are gonna shine.... we are the solution...." @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mSr6Guaj6H — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Some of the signs at #PresidentTrump protest in downtown #Pittsburgh. "You can't combover racism." & "Mister Rogers Neighborhood is no place for hate. Pittsburgh Loves all our neighbors." @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CaIL2WWUMz — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Once protesters began marching, police in riot gear soon approached them and warned them to leave. Several people were arrested.

#BREAKING Police in riot gear warning protesters they have 30 seconds to leave. They keep singing we shall not be moved. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/XUzEbh9CNO — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Trump is no stranger to western Pennsylvania or to the Shale Insight Conference.

The conference is where then-candidate Trump spoke in April 2016, leading to protests, violence and arrests. It's also where he will return Wednesday, with his administration saying his keynote address will focus on successes with American energy.

During the conference, Trump is expected to address the promises he has kept as far as the energy front goes. He will also talk about how many jobs he says have been created in the oil and gas industry.

Especially with it being open to the public, the speech is expected to bring protesters and supporters.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed several groups have reached out saying they plan to protest.

There was a small protest downtown Tuesday evening. Organizers said it was planned before they knew Trump would be in town, and it was in response to the shale gas industry conference.

The event is also expected to cause plenty of traffic problems, with 10th Street around the Convention Center and the 10th Street Bypass shut down.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the city is prepared.

"He's coming to speak at a conference. Hopefully, he comes in, goes out and there's no incidents or anything. He says what he needs to say and moves on," Fitzgerald said.

The city is also asking anyone who doesn't have to be downtown to avoid it, if possible. That includes 12 Pittsburgh Public Schools, which are closed Wednesday.





