President Trump blasts 'phony' clause in Constitution

Frustrated with the Ukraine investigation and demanding a probe of one leading Democrat, President Donald Trump on Monday blasted an intelligence community whistleblower, Democrats in Congress, and even the U.S. Constitution, labeling one clause which deals with him making money from his business while in office, 'phony.'

"You people, with this phony Emoluments Clause," the President told reporters as he conducted a Cabinet Meeting at the White House.

"This is a phony investigation. I watched a couple of people on television today talking about it. They were talking about what a phony deal it is, what a phony investigation it is," Mr. Trump added.

I took an oath to uphold the #Constitution. That includes the #EmolumentsClause. Trump may not like it, but that doesn't make it "phony." Protecting our government from corruption and foreign influence is crucial and violating the Emoluments Clause is an impeachable offense. pic.twitter.com/yt3EjJb5mN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 21, 2019

Democrats blasted the President for labeling part of the Constitution 'phony.'

"On behalf of the American people, it is vital that all know that the Emoluments Clause is an important instruction of liberty and justice, found in the Constitution," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

"Calling the Constitution’s main anti-corruption clause “phony” shows Trump’s contempt for the Constitution," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). "It’s there in black & white."

"He may not like it but our Founding Fathers had someone just like @realDonaldTrump in mind when they wrote the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

The President also urged Republicans to fight harder against the impeachment effort in Congress from Democrats, as GOP lawmakers tried to force a vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the House Intelligence Committee.

But their resolution was blocked on a party line vote, as Democrats killed the measure without debate.

Me to @tedcruz : Senator, the president called the emoluments clause "phony" today. Do you have any reaction to that?



Cruz: "Just call our press office." — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) October 21, 2019

"He spread false allegations about Russian collusion," said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). "He has abused his power as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee and must be held accountable."

"On multiple occasions, Congressman Schiff has used his chairmanship to intentionally mislead Americans," said Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL).

"Shame on them for once again shielding Schiff from facing any consequences!" tweeted Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). "He should be censured!"

"Adam Schiff may not have been held accountable tonight, but the American people are very much aware of his reckless disregard for the truth," said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Democrats scoffed at the GOP attacks.

"Chairman Schiff is a great American patriot," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "What the Republicans fear most is the truth."

