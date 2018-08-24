0 President Trump continues war of words aimed at his Attorney General

For a second day, President Donald Trump jabbed at his own Attorney General, all but taunting Jeff Sessions in a series of tweets, in which the President complained about a lack of focus by federal investigators on actions by Hillary Clinton and Democrats, along with certain current and former officials at the Department of Justice and FBI, complaining that the Russia probe was too one-sided against Mr. Trump and Republicans.

“Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting,” the President wrote to the Attorney General in one of his tweets, complaining there was a “Double Standard” about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The tweets came a day after the President had upbraided Sessions during an interview on “Fox and Friends,” again expressing his frustration that Sessions had recused himself from oversight of the Russia investigation.

"Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations." Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the "other side" including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over "classified" information. Gee, this is "small potatoes" compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter," the President said.

But then, Sessions didn’t do what the President wanted on the Russia probe.

,

“What kind of man is this?” Mr. Trump asked, in the Fox and Friends interview.

President @realDonaldTrump on if he would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/MiG6z18mmt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

In the halls of Congress, Republican Senators – who had once formed a secure brick wall around their former colleague – are no longer unified, as some suggested that Sessions should be ousted in the months ahead.

“You don’t have to be Dr. Phil to understand that the President and the Attorney General don’t have a good working relationship,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News.

Graham told reporters in the Capitol on Thursday that he would not be surprised to Sessions pushed out after the November elections – which many took as a green light from the GOP for the President to finally take that move.

Democrats saw the same thing.

“I never thought I would be defending Jeff Sessions, but I am,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA).

“Unhinged,” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who said, “in one sentence Trump goes from opposing political interference at DOJ to ordering his Attorney General to investigate his political opponents.”

Seems to be 2 storylines emerging this week: 1. Trump getting more serious about firing Sessions/Mueller, turning DOJ into the law enforcement arm for his political grudges. 2. Congressional Republicans getting more serious about letting him get away with it. https://t.co/AxThwwIvH2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 24, 2018

The President has repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, which has left oversight of the Special Counsel probe to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, another Trump appointee.

Rosenstein has also earned verbal barbs from the President and some GOP lawmakers in Congress, as an impeachment resolution was filed last month in the House against the Deputy A.G.

But so far, only 15 Republicans have signed on to that impeachment plan.

A majority would have to vote to impeach Rosenstein, and then a two-thirds vote would be required in the Senate to force him from office.