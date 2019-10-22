0 President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh expected to draw protesters, supporters

PITTSBURGH - President Donald Trump is no stranger to Western Pennsylvania, or to the Shale Insight Conference.

It's where then candidate Trump spoke in April 2016, leading to protests, violence and arrests. It's also where he will return on Wednesday, with the administration saying the speech will focus on successes with American energy.

The speech is expected to draw protests and supporters, especially since it's now open to the public.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed several groups have already reached out saying they plan to protest.

There was a small protest downtown Tuesday evening. Organizers said it was planned before they knew Trump would be in town and it was in response to the Shale Gas industry conference.

The event is also expected to cause plenty of traffic problems with 10th Street around the Convention Center shutting down at 4 a.m. and the 10th Street Bypass closing at 9 a.m.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said they're prepared.

"He's coming to speak at a conference. Hopefully, he comes in, goes out and there's no incidents or anything. He says what he needs to say and moves on," Fitzgerald said.

The City is also asking anyone who doesn't have to be downtown to avoid it if possible. That includes 12 Pittsburgh Public Schools, which already announced they will be closed on Wednesday.

