  • President Trump to host G-7 Summit at his Doral Resort

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    Brushing aside questions about the ethics of hosting the G-7 summit at one of President Donald Trump's own  golf properties, the White House announced Thursday that the 2020 meeting of the G-7 will take place at the President's Doral resort in Miami, Florida.

    “Doral was by far and away - far and away - the best physical facility for this meeting,” said Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

    Pressed repeatedly by reporters in a rare Q&A in the White House Briefing Room, Mulvaney gave the back of the hand to any ethical concerns.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories