President Trump to host G-7 Summit at his Doral Resort

Brushing aside questions about the ethics of hosting the G-7 summit at one of President Donald Trump's own golf properties, the White House announced Thursday that the 2020 meeting of the G-7 will take place at the President's Doral resort in Miami, Florida.
“Doral was by far and away - far and away - the best physical facility for this meeting,” said Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
Pressed repeatedly by reporters in a rare Q&A in the White House Briefing Room, Mulvaney gave the back of the hand to any ethical concerns.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he was "skeptical" about holding the G7 summit at Trump's Florida resort and aware of possible criticism: "I was so surprised when the advance team called back and said this is the perfect physical location to do this" pic.twitter.com/lEejxcaFW7— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 17, 2019
Mulvaney notes during press conference that Trump "is the most recognizable name in the English language, if not the world." https://t.co/cG3ULdJU99— Patricia Murphy (@1PatriciaMurphy) October 17, 2019
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney defends the decision to hold next year's G-7 Summit at the president's Trump National Doral Miami resort when there other options: "It's not the only place, it's the best place" https://t.co/0MecZPxpKB pic.twitter.com/InasMrXSIB— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 17, 2019
