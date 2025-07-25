Rep. Ralph Norman, among House's most conservative, set to enter South Carolina governor's race

CHAPIN, S.C. — (AP) — Rep. Ralph Norman, among the most conservative Republicans in the U.S. House, is entering South Carolina's 2026 governor's race.

The wealthy real estate developer and longtime ally of former Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to file his candidacy paperwork with state officials on Friday, his campaign told The Associated Press. A formal launch event is planned for Sunday in Rock Hill, in Norman's district.

Norman has long been mulling a campaign for the state's highest office. But unlike several of his fellow candidates, he's not expected to seek the endorsement of the Republican whose backing in South Carolina GOP politics matters most: President Donald Trump.

Norman, 72, joins several other announced candidates, including Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, in the race for next June's GOP primary, and Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina's 1st District is soon expected to announce her campaign. All three have touted their ties to Trump, who has maintained popularity in the state since his 2016 primary win there helped cement his status as the GOP presidential nominee.

Representing South Carolina's 5th District, Norman stridently backed Trump during his first term, voting against both House impeachments of the president. During the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, he urged the then-president to declare "Marshall Law" in a text to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — misstating the term martial law even as he called for upending the peaceful transfer of power.

But in the 2024 presidential campaign, Norman was one of only two House members nationwide to endorse Haley's candidacy. The former South Carolina governor, who served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador, was his last primary challenger to depart the race, and Norman frequently appeared with her along the campaign trail.

Both elected to the state House in 2004, Norman and Haley became legislative allies, and Norman was among few elected officials who backed Haley’s insurgent, and ultimately successful, 2010 gubernatorial bid. In the 2024 presidential campaign, Norman in part argued that Haley could serve two full terms, while Trump could only go on to serve one.

Republican former Sen. Jim DeMint, who represented South Carolina for eight years, acknowledged that Norman's 2024 support of Haley could be an obstacle but said he felt the congressman was the best choice to lead the state.

“He's not afraid of Trump — although he's done a lot to get the Trump agenda through — but he's not going to respond to intimidation from anyone,” DeMint told the AP. “Trump will probably hold it against Ralph for endorsing Nikki, but, just like Trump, Ralph is very loyal.”

Norman has frequently operated outside the mainstream even among his home state's GOP circles. In 2018, as Gov. Henry McMaster — with Trump's backing — faced several primary challengers as he sought his first full term in office after succeeding Haley as governor, Norman endorsed Catherine Templeton, an attorney who had served Haley's gubernatorial administration in several capacities.

Norman has long been a member of the House Freedom Caucus, comprised of the chamber's most conservative members. According to GovTrack.us, the deficit hawk has traditionally ranked as the state's most conservative U.S. House member and among the top most conservative members nationwide, based on his legislative activity.

He has been in the U.S. House since winning a 2017 special election to replace Mick Mulvaney, whom Trump appointed to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

In 2018, South Carolina Democrats called for felony charges after Norman pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point about gun safety. Attorney General Alan Wilson — who is also seeking next year's GOP gubernatorial nomination — declined to press charges.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky were fined $500 apiece for not wearing face coverings on the House floor, which was a requirement at the time. They sued Democratic then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, subsequently losing an appeal over the incident.

Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

