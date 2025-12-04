Republican Rep. Darrell Issa to stay in California after flirting with US House run in Texas

LOS ANGELES — After flirting with the idea of leaving California to run for Congress in Texas, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said Thursday he's staying put.

“I can hold this seat. I’m not quitting on California and neither should anyone else,” Issa, who represents a district anchored in San Diego County, said in a statement.

Issa's brief, footloose impulse was prompted by the November approval of a new U.S. House map in California that drastically reshaped some districts — including his own — in advance of the midterm elections. Spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the rejiggered districts are intended to tip as many as five GOP seats to Democrats next year to offset President Donald Trump's moves in Texas to gain five Republican seats.

With Republicans protecting the party's fragile majority, the national battle over House control has spiraled into other states. Much uncertainty remains, as court battles play out across the country over the new districts. A court has blocked the new Texas districts approved by Republican state officials, and the Supreme Court is deciding whether to weigh in.

In his statement, the wealthy car alarm magnate said Texas House members and residents asked him to consider running there after voters in California approved Newsom's map.

“I appreciate the opportunity, but California is my home. I told them I’m going to stay in Congress, and I don’t need to go to Texas for that,” Issa said. He said he trusts the voters he represents in San Diego and Riverside counties to consider his record and support him regardless of their party registration.

Issa has moved before during his political career, trading an increasingly blue coastal district for a redder inland area east of San Diego. However, his current district has been redrawn to include the Democratic stronghold of Palm Springs, making it far more difficult for Issa to be reelected.

His possible cross-country move was greeted with skepticism from one influential Republican, Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who heads the campaign arm of the House GOP.

“I’ve encouraged Darrell to run in his current district,” Hudson said Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.