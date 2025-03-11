Some Republican lawmakers have concerns about Elon Musk and DOGE. Here's what they've said

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans, particularly those in Congress, have been overwhelmingly supportive of broad cuts across the federal government at the hands of Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency. But some have had words of caution.

Facing blowback from constituents fearful of job reductions, some Republicans have begun voicing public concerns about Musk — one of President Trump's most influential advisers — and the swift spending slashes he's made in an effort to downsize the federal workforce.

With more reductions anticipated, here is a look at what some of those Republican members of Congress have had to say about the reductions in the federal civilian workforce, 80% of which is located outside Washington, D.C., and in their states and districts:

Rep. Bill Huizenga, Michigan

“I will fully admit, I think Elon Musk has tweeted first and thought second sometimes,” Huizenga said last week during a virtual meeting with constituents.

“He has plunged ahead without necessarily knowing and understanding what he legally has to do or what he is going to be doing.”

Rep. Mike Bost, Illinois

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that includes cutting over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care and other services for millions of veterans, according to an internal memo obtained March 5 by The Associated Press.

Bost, who chairs the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said following that reporting that he had “questions about the impact these reductions and discussions could have on the delivery of services, especially following the implementation of the PACT Act” and would work “to ultimately put veterans back at the core of VA’s mission.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin

Saying that he found Musk “highly receptive” when the two spoke last week, Van Orden said in a news release that the billionaire had “assured” him that "DOGE will be more refined in their recommendations to ensure our vets and farmers are not hurt in the process of eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in federal spending.”

Van Orden said he shared with Musk what he had heard from constituents, urging him to look at veterans and farmers “with a different lens.”

Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, Virginia

Virginia's 2nd District, which Kiggans represents, is home to Virginia Beach and its large U.S. Navy presence. It has the highest concentration of civilian federal workers, at 8.1%, of all congressional districts represented by Republicans. Earlier this month, Kiggans wrote to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asking him to limit layoffs for veterans. She expressed concern that eliminating waste could mean unintentional harm for a key GOP constituency.

“We all understand the overarching goal, where we’re going to: again, downsizing, cutting spending. But how are we getting there? And I think there’s just some places to provide a gentle reminder along the way that, please look out for our veterans,” Kiggans said.

Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska

Bacon, who represents a swing district, has said the administration should be more careful in how it carries out its cuts, likening his desire to the need to “measure twice and cut once.”

Last month, as the Agriculture Department scrambled to rehire several workers who were involved in the government's response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak that has devastated egg and poultry farms over the past three years, Bacon commended Trump for "fulfilling his promise to shed light on waste, fraud, and abuse in government" but told AP that "downsizing decisions must be narrowly tailored to preserve critical missions."

Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho

Simpson has warned that national parks could be impaired by cutbacks at the start of summer hiring in preparation for the onslaught of visitors.

“We need to have a conversation with DOGE and the administration about exactly what they’ve done here,” Simpson, a seasoned lawmaker who sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee, said last month. “It’s a concern to all of us.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

In reaction to the VA cuts memo, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee said he was displeased that the VA had not given lawmakers an advance notification of the changes, saying it was “political malpractice not to consult Congress.”

“Maybe you’ve got a good reason to do it,” Graham said last week, leaving a lunch with Musk. “But we don’t need to be reading memos in the paper about a 20% cut at the VA.”

Sen. Katie Britt, Alabama

Last month, Britt put out a statement calling for a "targeted approach" in ensuring that proposed caps on the National Institutes of Health don't hit what she called "life-saving, groundbreaking research at high-achieving institutions," including her state's beloved University of Alabama.

“While the administration works to achieve this goal at NIH, a smart, targeted approach is needed,” Britt said.

Sen. Jerry Moran, Kansas

Moran has expressed concern that food from heartland farmers would spoil rather than be sent around the world as the U.S. Agency for International Development shutters.

