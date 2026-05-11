Survey work begins for contested Trump Triumphal Arch project in Washington

WASHINGTON — Workers began preliminary surveys and testing Monday of the proposed site of a Triumphal Arch sought by President Donald Trump, the latest step in plans for the contentious project in the nation's capital.

Workers were seen inspecting the site of the proposed arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery with tools and equipment. Part of the site was fenced off and pink flags typically used as survey markings were planted in the grass.

The work on the site was announced in a court filing Thursday in a federal lawsuit challenging the proposed arch. It consists of "surveys and geotechnical testing which are being used to generate information that will assist Defendant National Park Service (NPS) in completing procedural prerequisites” that are part of the decision-making process.

The 250-foot-tall (76-meter) proposed arch is one of several projects the Republican president is pursuing to leave his lasting imprint on Washington. With the potential to change the city's sightline, it has already sparked opposition, including through the lawsuit filed by a group of veterans and a historian.

The arch design, proposed by Trump, has already gotten early approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump.

The proposed monument rises from the four lions guarding its base to a torch held aloft by a Lady Liberty-like figure on top, which would be flanked by two eagles — all gilded. The phrases “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All” would be inscribed in gold lettering atop either side of the monument.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Public Citizen Litigation Group representing the four plaintiffs.

The group of veterans and a historian have sued in federal court to block construction on the grounds that the arch would disrupt the sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery, among other reasons.

The court filing on behalf of the Trump administration said the National Park Service had not issued a final agency action authorizing construction of an arch and should it do so, it would provide at least 14 days notice before any work could begin.

The document said the plaintiffs had been notified of the survey work beforehand and said the survey work did not constitute "construction, or a demolition in preparation for construction, of an arch."

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