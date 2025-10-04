In Tennessee, a US House primary special election draws a crowd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee special election to replace a Republican congressman who stepped aside this summer has resulted in crowded primaries for both major parties, a new test for one of three districts that GOP lawmakers drew as safely red in 2022 by dividing left-leaning Nashville.

The race to fill the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Mark Green could gauge the popularity of President Donald Trump's aggressive second-term agenda, especially with suburban Republican voters.

There had been 11 Republican candidates in the primary Tuesday, including state Reps. Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso and Lee Reeves, and a one-time appointee of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Matt Van Epps, all of whom have pledged loyalty to Trump and disdain for anything perceived as liberal.

But Van Epps landed a late endorsement from Trump on Friday, prompting Reeves to announce he was suspending his campaign and backing Van Epps.

Four Democrats from Nashville, including state Reps. Vincent Dixie, Aftyn Behn and Bo Mitchell, and businessman Darden Copeland, have entered their party's primary and are hoping the massive spending and tax cut bill Trump signed earlier this year will prove unpopular enough to win the Dec. 2 general election.

The unusually large field may be a product of an off-year election, which allows state House members to run for Congress without forfeiting their seats or running simultaneous races.

A Republican tussle

The 7th Congressional District spans 14 counties, bordering both Kentucky and Alabama. Its voters elected Green by 21 percentage points in 2024 and by nearly 22 points in 2022. Along with parts of Nashville, it includes rural areas, wealthy suburbs and part of the military installation Fort Campbell.

On the GOP side, the attention is largely centered on Bulso, Barrett and Van Epps, who got the late boost from Trump the day after in-person early voting ended.

But other Republicans have significant campaign cash, too.

Bulso, an attorney from Brentwood, has often sponsored socially conservative legislation aimed at the LGBTQ community, such as a failed 2024 bill that would have largely banned displaying pride flags in public school classrooms.

Barrett is an attorney from Dickson whose website describes him as the "most conservative state rep. in Tennessee history." His vote against Gov. Lee's statewide school voucher expansion has drawn the ire of well-heeled school choice interest groups, who have spent heavily attacking him. He said he has fought "the left" and pushed back against the "elites in my own party." He has praised a school choice tax credit initiative touted by Trump.

Van Epps, until recently, was Lee's commissioner for general services, responsible for providing goods and services to state government. He has focused on his military experience, including as a Tennessee Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and an Army Special Operations helicopter pilot.

Van Epps has raised $358,700 through mid-September and Barrett raised $241,900. Bulso raised $56,000 and loaned about $494,000. Candidate cash is still coming in, including Bulso adding $200,000 more of his money.

Mason Foley, a health care businessman and former staffer for Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, has raised $71,300 and loaned his campaign $325,000. Stewart Parks, who was pardoned by Trump after entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, raised $35,500 and contributed roughly $300,000 to his campaign through contributions and loans.

Outside groups have spent more than $2.5 million, almost all on the GOP side, with about $1 million opposing Barrett.

Also vying for the GOP nomination are Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight; Stuart Cooper, a Franklin businessman; Adolph Agbéko Dagan, a Clarksville businessman; former state legislative staffer Tres Wittum; and Joe Leurs, a retired Nashville Police undercover detective.

Van Epps has landed endorsements from Lee and former Rep. Green; Barrett, from the House Freedom Fund and country musician John Rich; and Bulso, former NASCAR driver Darrell Waltrip.

Democrats test their message

The four Democratic candidates are all taking swings at Trump's “Big, Beautiful Bill” on the campaign trail, in addition to his tariffs.

Behn is a social worker and community organizer who has focused on women's reproductive health rights, including as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against a Tennessee law banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. A judge halted the provision's enforcement.

Dixie, a businessman in the bail bond industry, has touted himself as the first Black leader of a legislative caucus in state history. He said in a campaign video from a garbage truck that “Washington has been piling up garbage for working families.”

Mitchell, who works in employee benefits, has focused on access to health care and his roots in Dickson County, a rural part of the district.

Copeland founded the public affairs firm named Calvert Street Group and has worked as a consultant on Democratic campaigns. He has seized on being in the private sector amidst a field of elected officials.

Copeland led the mid-September fundraising race, with $334,900 raised and a $100,000 loan. Mitchell raised $202,800, Behn brought in $149,000 and Dixie totaled $138,200.

___

