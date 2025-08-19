Trump administration revokes security clearances of 37 current and former government officials

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration moved Tuesday to revoke the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials in the latest act of retribution targeting public servants in the federal government's intelligence community.

A memo posted by Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, accuses the targeted officials of having engaged in the "politicization or weaponization of intelligence" to advance partisan goals, as well as a failure to safeguard classified information and a "failure to adhere to professional analytic tradecraft standards."

The action, coming months after an even broader clearance suspension on his first day in office, is part of a broader campaign by President Donald Trump’s administration to scrutinize the judgments of intelligence officials he personally disagrees with. Critics of his approach have said it risks chilling dissenting voices within the government.

““These are unlawful and unconstitutional decisions that deviate from well-settled, decades-old laws and policies that sought to protect against just this type of action," Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer whose own clearance was revoked by the Trump administration, said in a statement.

Many of the officials who were singled out left the government years ago. Some worked on matters that have long provoked Trump's ire, including the intelligence community assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election on Trump's behalf, or have openly criticized him.

Gabbard in the last month has declassified a series of years-old documents meant to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the assessment on Russian election interference.

