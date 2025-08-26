Trump asks court to toss remaining civil fraud penalties after getting his massive fine thrown out

NEW YORK — (AP) — Days after getting his staggering civil fraud penalty thrown out, President Donald Trump asked New York's highest court on Tuesday to overturn his other punishments, including a multiyear ban on him and his two eldest sons holding corporate leadership positions.

Trump's lawyers filed a notice of appeal with the state's Court of Appeals, seeking to erase the remaining effects of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, which alleges he inflated his net worth on financial paperwork given to banks and insurers.

It's the first of a pair of expected appeals after a five-judge panel of the state's mid-level Appellate Division last week overturned Trump's monetary penalty. James, a Democrat, has said she plans to ask the Court of Appeals to restore the Republican's fine after the Appellate Division deemed it "excessive."

Trump had declared “TOTAL VICTORY” after the Appellate Division wiped away his fine, but the judges left other punishments in place and narrowly endorsed a lower court finding that he committed fraud by padding his wealth on his financial statements.

The non-monetary penalties, the target of Trump's new appeal, set strict limitations on his Trump Organization’s ability to do business. They include:

— A two-year ban on Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., from serving as a director or officer of a New York company, effectively booting them from their roles managing the Trump Organization’s day-to-day operations.

— A three-year ban on Trump holding a corporate leadership position in New York.

— A three-year ban on Trump and his companies from getting loans from banks registered in New York.

— Placing the company under an independent monitor's continued supervision for at least three years, and ordering the hiring of an independent compliance director.

Those measures have been on hold during the appellate process and the Appellate Division judges said Trump can seek a court order to extend the pause pending further appeals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.