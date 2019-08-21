0 Trump calls Danish leader "nasty" in spat over Greenland

Hours after scrapping a planned state visit to Denmark in early September because Danish leaders refused to consider plans to have the United States buy the island of Greenland, President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the statements of the Prime Minister of Denmark "nasty," saying she had offended all Americans.

"I thought it was not a nice statement, the way she blew me off, because she's blowing off the United States," the President said.



"She's not talking to me, she's talking to the United States of America," Mr. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

"You don't talk to the United States that way," as the President repeatedly threw transatlantic elbows at Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Trump on cancelling Denmark trip after Danish prime minister refused to discuss sale of Greenland: "I thought that the prime minister's statement that it was … an ‘absurd' idea was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do was say no" pic.twitter.com/f3Gm8ibGaK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 21, 2019

Trump says the prime minister of Denmark was "nasty" and "inappropriate" by publicly rejecting his unsolicited proposal to buy Greenland in the way she did. He says she could've just said no, and he's not going to let her talk to him that way. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 21, 2019

"I thought the prime minister's statement that it was an absurd idea was nasty," Trump tells White House reporters at his departure for Kentucky, referring to Denmark's Mette Frederiksen. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 21, 2019

In Denmark, the Prime Minister did not return the President's verbal jabs, as she told reporters the visit would have been an opportunity to further broaden Danish relations with the U.S. Government.

"It was an opportunity I think to celebrate Denmark's close relationship with the U.S.," Frederiksen said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Trump's decision to cancel trip to Denmark after she refused to discuss the sale of Greenland: "It is with regret and surprise that I received the news. ... It was an opportunity, I think to celebrate Denmark's close relationship to US" pic.twitter.com/hYWlEtRWHl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 21, 2019

The Queen of Denmark had invited the President and First Lady for a two day state visit in early September.



