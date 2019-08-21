  • Trump calls Danish leader "nasty" in spat over Greenland

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Hours after scrapping a planned state visit to Denmark in early September because Danish leaders refused to consider plans to have the United States buy the island of Greenland, President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the statements of the Prime Minister of Denmark "nasty," saying she had offended all Americans.

    "I thought it was not a nice statement, the way she blew me off, because she's blowing off the United States," the President said.

    "She's not talking to me, she's talking to the United States of America," Mr. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

    "You don't talk to the United States that way," as the President repeatedly threw transatlantic elbows at Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

    In Denmark, the Prime Minister did not return the President's verbal jabs, as she told reporters the visit would have been an opportunity to further broaden Danish relations with the U.S. Government.

    "It was an opportunity I think to celebrate Denmark's close relationship with the U.S.," Frederiksen said.

    The Queen of Denmark had invited the President and First Lady for a two day state visit in early September.

