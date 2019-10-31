Trump campaign uses World Series for new campaign ad

The seventh and deciding game of the World Series got a dose of presidential politics on Wednesday night, as President Donald Trump's re-election campaign unveiled a new ad, rattling off accomplishments of the President, and blasting Democrats for focusing on investigations and impeachment in Congress.
"But the Democrats would rather focus on impeachment and phony investigations," the announcer intones, after pictures showing the leader of the Islamic State, who was killed last weekend in a U.S. military operation in Syria.
"Obliterating ISIS. They're caliphate destroyed. Their terrorist leader dead," as a big red "X" filled the screen.
The commercial was tweeted out by the President a few minutes after it ran during the game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.
"He's no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington," narrator says in national ad buy that airs during World Series https://t.co/gHUDG2Hieg— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 31, 2019
Can confirm it was national https://t.co/1zS4MkG0u2— Geoffrey Skelley-ton💀 (@geoffreyvs) October 31, 2019
The choice to run the ad during the World Series came three days after President Trump was loudly booed when he appeared on the stadium video board at Nationals Park in Washington, as he watched Game 5 with a group of friendly GOP lawmakers.
