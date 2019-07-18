  • Trump disavows "Send her back" chant at campaign rally

    By: Jamie Dupree

    With GOP lawmakers in Congress publicly expressing their concerns about a campaign rally chant aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), President Donald Trump on Thursday made clear he did not endorse the "Send her back" call, as Democratic leaders expressed fears for Omar's security.

    "I wasn't happy with that message that they gave last night," the President told reporters at the White House.

    Asked several times by reporters why he didn't stop the chant, Mr. Trump said it was a 'packed arena,' very specifically saying he did not endorse the message against Omar.

    "I was not happy with it," the President added. "I didn't like that they did it."

    Here was the moment the chant started during his rally, in response to his criticism of four minority women Democratic House members, including Omar:

    On Capitol Hill, a number of Republicans expressed their concern about the message from the Trump crowd.

    "No American should ever talk to another American that way," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

    "That's a very inappropriate sentiment in this country," Cole told reporters just off the House floor.

