0 Trump draws rebukes after tweet about Democratic women lawmakers

U.S. House Democrats denounced President Donald Trump on Sunday, after he said on Twitter that a group of outspoken progressive Democrats in Congress should 'go back' to their 'totally broken and crime infested' countries, even though three of the four women lawmakers were born in the United States.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again," tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was born in the Bronx.

"THIS is what racism looks like," tweeted Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who was born in Boston. "WE are what democracy looks like."

"I will never back down," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who was born in Detroit.

"As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was born in Somalia, and emigrated to the U.S. when she was nine years old.

Throughout Sunday, Democrats reacted with bitterness to the President's tweets.

Telling a group of American women of color to go back to their country is fundamentally un-American.



That the President of the United States is making such comments toward sitting members of Congress is racist and hateful. https://t.co/ZWCwtJHLpt — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) July 14, 2019

President Trump's nauseating tweets this morning would be beneath comment—if they weren't sadly from the President of the United States. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) July 14, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump, you're referring to American Congresswomen who have done more to uphold our values than you ever will. Your bigotry and xenophobia has no place in our society. https://t.co/YDHjDy4Bqu — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) July 14, 2019

POTUS is an ignorant bigot trying to delegitimize duly elected Members of Congress based on ethnicity and gender. President Trump shames our country. https://t.co/plMRAeiHFE — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) July 14, 2019

This is who Donald Trump is and who he has always been. https://t.co/edT2BSNSFt — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 14, 2019

"We have a racist in the White House and these vile comments go beyond dog-whistling," said Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI).

"I don’t know what else to say but Donald Trump is a racist and a criminal and we have a constitutional duty to impeach him," said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

"There’s no excuse for such racist and xenophobic comments, especially from the president of the United States," said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO).

"Trump’s racist rant against our colleagues unifies all patriotic Americans against him," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

"The birther-in-chief continues to spout racist, un-American garbage to distract from his failing administration," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

"As I’ve said all along, this President is a racist, and this comment confirms the person we know him to be on the inside," said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY).

"Go back where you came from,” the cry of every bigoted tyrant for centuries," said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY).

These were the tweets from the President on Sunday morning which drew the attention of Democrats:

It wasn't immediately apparent what spurred the President's series of social media missives at the four women lawmakers, who have been involved in a growing feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting," said Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who recently left the Republican Party in Congress.

On Twitter, Republicans were silent about the President's remarks, tweeting instead on Sunday about health care, immigration, Girl Scouts, baseball, and more.

