Trump ousts National Security Advisor John Bolton

In a surprise announcement on Twitter, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has asked for the resignation - and received it - from National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying the two men had strong disagreements on a series of foreign policy issues.
“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” the President wrote on Twitter.
“I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” Mr. Trump added.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Bolton had reported differed with President Trump on U.S. foreign policy questions about Afghanistan, and Iran.
Back in July, there was evidence of obvious differences, as while President Trump made a historic walk across the DMZ into North Korea, Bolton had been sent to Mongolia for meetings with government officials there.
While President Trump valued Bolton, there was never any question as to who was the boss in their relationship.
“John Bolton is doing a very good job,” the President told reporters in June, “but he takes a - generally, a tough posture.
“But I have other people that don't take that posture. But the only one that matters is me because I'll listen to everybody,” the President added.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}