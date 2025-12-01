Trump rallies Tennessee GOP by speakerphone on eve of US House special election

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — President Donald Trump and top Republicans made a last-ditch push on Monday to prevent embarrassment in a hotly contested Tennessee special election for Congress, while Democrats enlisted former Vice President Al Gore and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to back their candidate.

The crush of big-name politicians came as Trump hopes to rebound from recent Republican losses around the country as Tennessee voters choose the next representative for the reliably conservative 7th U.S. House Congressional District on Tuesday. Democrats want a strong showing that could propel them in next year's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is trying to protect his party's narrow majority, dialed up Trump while speaking at a rally for Matt Van Epps, the Republican candidate. As Johnson held his phone to the mic, Trump told the crowd inside a decked-out garage on a supporter's sprawling farm in Franklin to “make it a sweeping victory.”

“The whole world is watching Tennessee right now, and they’re watching your district," the president said. "It’s a big vote and it’s gonna show something. And it’s gonna show that the Republican Party is stronger than it’s ever been.”

Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, Gov. Bill Lee, and Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty also turned out for Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner who is facing off with Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn.

There have been Republican concerns about turnout due to the timing, as early voting went into Thanksgiving week with Election Day the following Tuesday. Chilly weather was forecast for Election Day, which could deter people from waiting at the polls.

Trump held a virtual rally in November with Van Epps, a former state general services commissioner from Nashville who previously served as an Army helicopter pilot. The president said he would hold another call for him later Monday.

Behn, a self-proclaimed “pissed-off social worker" and progressive community organizer from Nashville, was sprinting through her own day of campaign stops, leading to the evening's planned online rally with Gore, a Tennessee native, and Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Behn was described by some state Democrats as “our very own AOC of TN," a nickname that Republicans have harnessed to deride Behn as too far left for the district.

But Behn has said the virtual rally shows the range of her support. Former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Nashville to rally voters last month while on a book tour, and national party chair Ken Martin visited as well.

The 7th District is one of three seats redrawn in 2022 to erode the influence of Nashville, the state's largest city and a Democratic stronghold. Only about 1 in 5 of its registered voters are in Nashville. Last year, the district went to former GOP Rep. Mark Green by 21 percentage points and to Trump by a similar margin.

Behn has condemned Trump’s tariffs and tax cut legislation, both of which Van Epps supports.

Republicans have tried to turn Behn’s own words against her in television advertising, such as when she described herself as a “radical” or claimed to be “bullying” immigration agents and state police officers. A frequent target are comments Behn made about Nashville years ago, when she said “I hate this city” and complained about annoyances like bachelorette parties.

For the most part, Behn has answered questions about those remarks by redirecting to cost-of-living issues. But she has responded specifically about Nashville, saying she wants it “to be a place where working people can thrive” even if she gets annoyed at some tourist draws.

“The barrage of negative attacks is a result of the fact that they don’t have a plan to address the rising cost of health care,” Behn said at a campaign event Monday.

The House Majority PAC has put $1 million behind Behn. Van Epps has been backed by more than $1 million from the Trump-supporting MAGA Inc. super PAC.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries predicted an unexpectedly close race, which he called "shocking in deep-red Tennessee.”

“Republicans have already lost,” Jeffries said Monday. "The fact that they are spending millions of dollars to hold a seat that Donald Trump just won by 22 points is extraordinary.”

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

