0 Trump shifts disaster fund money over to illegal immigration fight

With marine interests in the U.S. closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Dorian, the Trump Administration has moved to shift money out of FEMA's disaster relief fund and into federal efforts to deal with a surge of illegal immigrants along the border with Mexico, prompting complaints from Democrats.

In all, $271 million is being moved around inside the Department of Homeland Security budget to deal with the need for more immigrant detention beds, as well as money for immigration hearings.

“The Trump administration’s plan to divert money away from FEMA at the start of hurricane season to continue its efforts to separate and jail migrant families is backwards and cruel," said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.

"Once again, this administration is endangering America by moving funds away from emergency management for their extremist border agenda," said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from FEMA, the Coast Guard and other agencies to fund immigration detention beds and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. https://t.co/yyh1uNJx6d pic.twitter.com/BoutrEzsRZ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 27, 2019

Reallocating funds and resources away from #FEMA immediately before the beginning of hurricane season further illustrates the President's disregard for the safety of Americans and his interest only in his political standing. — Albio Sires (@RepSires) August 27, 2019

"As hurricane season approaches, is this really in the best interest of THE AMERICAN PEOPLE?" tweeted Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI).

$155 million is coming out of the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund - all part of the effort to funnel more money to detention and hearing facilities used to process migrants detained by authorities.

"This is massively irresponsible," said Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL).

Money is also being shifted out of the Coast Guard and other accounts inside the Department of Homeland Security, in order to bolster efforts by the White House to house - and then deport migrants.

"This realignment of resources allows DHS to address ongoing border emergency crisis by alleviating the surge along the Nation’s Southwest Border while minimizing the risk to overall DHS mission performance," the department noted in a written statement.

The move comes as the number of people detained after illegally crossing the southern border has dropped in recent months, after it surged over 144,000 in the month of May, dropping back to 82,000 in July.

“This is beyond insensitive,” said Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) of the decision to move money out of FEMA and into illegal immigration efforts. “It's reckless.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.