0 Trump takes aim at Democratic nominee for Governor in Florida

Hours after his upset win in Florida’s Democratic Party race for Governor, Andrew Gillum was greeted on Twitter by someone who may become a familiar voice in that campaign, as President Donald Trump blasted Gillum’s record, and labeling him “a failed Socialist Mayor.”

“This is not what Florida wants or needs!” the President said in tweets about primary races in Florida and Arizona on Tuesday night – sandwiched around Twitter jabs at Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama’s Administration.

“On to November!” the President wrote as the votes came in on Tuesday night, as Mr. Trump has made clear he will do a lot to help the Gubernatorial bid of Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and the effort by Florida Gov. Rick Scott to take on incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL).

“Ron will be a fantastic Governor,” the President added.

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Gillum emerged as a surprise winner in a crowded Democratic field for Governor in Florida, edging out ex-Rep. Gwen Graham (D-FL), whose father Bob Graham had both served as Florida’s Governor, and as U.S. Senator.

Gillum didn’t ignore President Trump this morning, immediately tweeting back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue – and jabbing directly at Mr. Trump as well.

What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/fm0ODFFGWU. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/59dQy8RLsm — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

Time will tell if Gillum is ready to get into a daily back and forth with the President, who has used Twitter to amplify his message on a variety of fronts since he kicked off his campaign for President in 2015, and through his time in the White House.

The 39 year old Gillum would be the first African American Governor in Florida, mirroring a bid for Governor in Georgia by Stacey Abrams, also a young, progressive black candidate.

Congratulations to my dear friend & Democratic nominee for Governor @AndrewGillum! He ran a race that reached deep into Florida's heart, and he will lead Dems to victory in November. Well done! https://t.co/cwVS55Kkqt — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 29, 2018

The election of either Abrams or Gillum would make history for Democrats, as there has never been a black Governor in Georgia or Florida.