0 Trump to announce decision Tuesday on Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will announce his decision on the future of U.S. participation in the Iran-nuclear deal reached by the Obama Administration, an agreement he and other Republicans have long criticized, arguing it won’t do enough to stop the Tehran regime from getting nuclear weapons.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Just moments before the President’s tweet, the White House had nothing to offer reporters on when Mr. Trump would make his decision known.

“The President will make an announcement on what his decision is soon,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“As you know, he’s got a few days to do that, and we’ll let you know when he’s ready to make a decision on that,” she added.

Having already refused to certify full Iranian compliance with what’s known as the JCPOA – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – which involves the U.S., Iran, the European Union, Britain, France, Russia and China, the President’s move could lead to the restoration of sanctions against the Tehran regime.

“It was a terrible agreement,” Mr. Trump said, accusing Iran of “not living up” to the spirit of the agreement, as he did in this news conference last year at the White House.

“The Obama/Kerry #IranDeal has failed in every respect,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

“This deal isn't even worth the paper it is written on,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “Iran must be stopped, not rewarded.”

Mr. Trump faces a May 12 deadline for action – it is possible that the other nations could opt to continue with the deal, even without the U.S. on board.

European allies, like the French and German leaders, have urged the President not to abandon the deal, as earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron warned such a move could lead to war.

“There could be a war,” Macron said in an interview.