Trump to send Pence on Europe trip as Dorian threatens Florida

With Hurricane Dorian expected to intensify in coming days over a track which forecasters believe could take it straight at the state of Florida, President Donald Trump says he will stay at the White House this weekend, instead of traveling on a scheduled trip to Poland.
"I have decided to send our Vice President," Mr. Trump said, as Mike Pence will lead the delegation to ceremonies marking 80 years since the start of World War II.
"The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed," the President added, as it's possible Dorian could threaten the President's Mar-a-Lago retreat, along with several of his golf courses in south Florida.
"Very important for me to be here," the President added.
President Trump: "To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our Vice President Mike Pence to Poland this weekend in my place…this storm looks like it could be a very very big one indeed." #Dorian pic.twitter.com/WBL3j07436— CSPAN (@cspan) August 29, 2019
“Floridians need to take this storm seriously,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who dealt with such threats while he was Governor.
Florida has had several damaging hurricanes in recent years, as Hurricane Matthew tore up much of the Atlantic Coast of the state, bringing large floods around Jacksonville in 2016.
Last year, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle from the Gulf of Mexico, doing major damage along the coast, and well inland through the state of Georgia.
