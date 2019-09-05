  • Walgreens, Wegmans, CVS ask customers not to open carry firearms in stores

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    After Walmart and Kroger earlier this week urged customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores, drug store giants Walgreens and CVS, along with the Wegmans Food Markets announced Thursday that they were joining in making the same request, continuing a movement among major stores concerning gun violence.

    "We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials," Walgreens stated.

    "We join a growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorized law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores," CVS added.

    "The sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don’t want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans," the food store said in a statement, saying they 'prefer that customers not openly carry firearms.'

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories