0 Warren leads Democrats into first night of 2020 debates

From Miami, Florida - On the eve of the first major gathering of Democratic Party candidates in the 2020 race for President, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) drew over a thousand interested Democrats to a town hall gathering at Florida International University on Monday, pressing the case for the federal government to do more to help working Americans find economic security in the future.

"I don't want a government that works for big corporations, I want one that works for families," Warren said to applause, making the case for a higher minimum wage for workers, major ethics reforms for government officials, voting reforms, major tax changes, and more.

"Let's start with a wealth tax in America," said Sanders, as she called for 'big structural change in this country,' rattling off a number of her policy ideas, getting big cheers for new limits on lobbying, action on climate change, and better wages for all workers.



“A full time minimum wage job in America will not get a momma and a baby out of poverty,” Warren said. “That is wrong, and that is why I am in this fight.”

MIAMI—Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at Florida International University; her campaign estimates a crowd count of 1,300 people. pic.twitter.com/NC7GsBuY6v — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 25, 2019

A Miami twist to Warren's stump line about how the government "works great" for the rich but not the people: "It works great for people with private prisons and private immigration facilities." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 25, 2019

Of the ten Democrats on the debate stage Wednesday night, Warren is by far the strongest candidate in the first group, as she has been gaining momentum in recent weeks in a variety of polls.

The four other top Democrats in the race will be on stage together on Thursday - Biden, Buttigieg, Harris and Sanders.

Along with Warren, two other Democrats attracted press attention in south Florida before the Wednesday debate, as Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State talked about his signature issue of climate change, and ex-Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas rallied with teachers in Miami.

"It's a great opportunity for me to listen to you, to have the chance to introduce myself," said O'Rourke, who is one of the better known names on the first night of the Democratic debate.

The first debate night in Miami features three Democratic Senators (Booker, Klobuchar, Warren), two House members (Gabbard, Ryan), two former House members (Delaney, O'Rourke), one current mayor (DeBlasio), one former mayor and Cabinet member (Castro), and one Governor (Inslee).

While some like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) arrived in Florida on Tuesday afternoon - getting unsolicited advice along the way from fellow passengers on her flight to Miami - Inslee was for a second day hammering away at his main issue of climate change.

"Today we're announcing a new freedom in America, and that's freedom from fossil fuels," Inslee said at an event in the Everglades.

Inslee followed up his Everglades visit with a Tuesday evening event where he took shots at Big Oil.

A lot of people are wondering how I'm preparing for the debate tomorrow. I'm in Miami, listening to people on the frontlines of the climate crisis. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/XTVQhYu2ig — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 25, 2019

For most of the Democrats over the next two nights, there is a simple game plan.

"Our goal," a memo to reporters from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said, "Introduce Cory to Democrats tuning in for the first time," noting that when you do the math, each candidate is only going to get between seven and eleven minutes of total speaking time.

"I can’t wait to share with you my vision for a more just and fair nation," Booker said.

But on Tuesday evening, Booker was doing more mundane things - helping people put their bags in the overhead bin on his flight to Miami.

