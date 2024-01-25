White House's first chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving Biden's administration

NEW YORK — (AP) — The White House’s chief diversity and inclusion officer is departing the White House after three years in the position.

Michael Leach served as the first ever diversity officer in a presidential administration and led efforts to build the most racially diverse and women-majority White House staff in history. Leach’s departure from President Joe Biden's White House comes at a moment of backlash against diversity and inclusion efforts in government, education and business.

The White House has not immediately replaced Leach in his position but has launched a job search for the role.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.