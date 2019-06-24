It's a crowded field for the Democratic nomination for president. More than two dozen candidates are in the race more than a year before the election.
There are so many candidates, it's tough to know them all and what they stand for.
>> Related: How old are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg? Ages of the Democratic hopefuls
Click on each name below for more details.
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Montana Governor Steve Bullock
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
- Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas
- Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Channel 11 and NBC News are committed to coverage throughout the 2020 Presidential Election.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}