  • Who are the Democratic candidates for president?

    Updated:

    It's a crowded field for the Democratic nomination for president. More than two dozen candidates are in the race more than a year before the election. 

    There are so many candidates, it's tough to know them all and what they stand for.

    >> Related: How old are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg? Ages of the Democratic hopefuls

    Click on each name below for more details.

    1. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
    2. Former Vice President Joe Biden 
    3. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey 
    4. Montana Governor Steve Bullock
    5. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg 
    6. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro 
    7. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
    8. Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
    9. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii 
    10. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York 
    11. Sen. Kamala Harris of California 
    12. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
    13. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington 
    14. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
    15. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
    16. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton
    17. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas 
    18. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
    19. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont 
    20. Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak
    21. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
    22. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts 
    23. Author Marianne Williamson
    24. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

    Channel 11 and NBC News are committed to coverage throughout the 2020 Presidential Election.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories