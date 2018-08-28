Pollution makes us dumber, according to study

Air pollution may do more than affect your lungs, it may also negatively impact your brain.
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores."
The data is based on roughly 32,000 people over a four-year period in China.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kay Jewelers loses couple's 51-year-old wedding ring in UPS shipment
- Police search for man after attempted child abduction in Brownsville
- Georgia Tech pulls job offer because applicant committed felonies as teen
- RAW VIDEO: Air Guitar World Championship
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Researchers say older men seemed to be especially susceptible to a drop in cognitive abilities.
According to the study, cognitive problems can lead to other health problems including dementia.
The World Health Organization says nine out of every 10 people on the planet breathe air containing a high level of pollutants.
Africa and Asia being the worst affected regions.
COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}