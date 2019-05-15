0 Poppy seed bagel causes false positive on opiate test for new mother

TONAWANDA, N.Y. - A new mother experienced a nightmare recently in New York. After she tested positive for opiates, the hospital called authorities and she was temporarily separated from her newborn baby after less than a day.

It appears the test result was a false positive, and likely it was all because of a poppy seed bagel.

Baby Carter Dominguez and his mother, Elizabeth, are finally enjoying time at home, but it's the journey here and what Elizabeth ate before she gave birth that's made this new mom's experience anything but easy.

"And I just want everyone to know that this could happen. Like this is like, such a terrible thing and I don't want it to happen to anyone," Elizabeth told WKBW.

When Elizabeth got to the hospital, she was asked for a urine sample, "And it came back they tested positive for opiates. So I called my husband freaking out. I was like, 'What? How is this how is this possible? I don't do drugs. This is not OK,'" said Elizabeth.

Her husband, Mark, asked her what she had to eat. "Bagel and I had a sub. I was like, 'That's all I pretty much ate,' and he's like, 'It's -- it was from the bagel,' and I'm like, 'No way,'" said Elizabeth.

It was a bagel that was covered in poppy seeds. Poppy seeds are derived from the opium plant, and eating them cause a drug test to come up positive.

Dr. Michelle Rainka, a clinical pharmacist at Dent Neurologic Institute, explained: "Depending on how well the poppy seeds are washed, because they come from that same plant, they can contain some residue of either morphine or codeine on the exterior... Anywhere from one to three bagels with poppy seeds can produce positive tests on a urine toxicology."

Domingez gave birth later that day and her baby's tests for opiates came back negative. The hospital still monitored Carter for withdrawal, and because of Elizabeth's failed drug test, hospital staff followed protocol and called Child Protective Services.

"Questioning me, like asking me all sorts of questions saying like, 'If we are to take your baby and your kids away from you where would you like them to go?'" said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth was discharged, but Carter had to stay, separating mom and baby less than 24 hours after birth. "Absolutely horrible. I felt like a terrible mother leaving him," said Elizabeth. "My kids are my everything. You know, I mean I live for my children. I love my children. And it's just like, how are you going to threaten to take my kids away from me?"



CNN/WKBW