Postal Service announces cities and states with highest number of dog attacks

The United States Postal Service announced the cities and states with the highest number of dog attacks.
Leading the list is Houston with 75 attacks, four more than last year. Los Angeles comes in second and Philadelphia, third.
The top state for dog attacks is California, followed by Texas, New York and Ohio. The full list is on the USPS website.
The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationally fell by more than 500 over the previous year.
Linda DeCarlo, the USPS safety director says postal employees have been great at taking preventative measures, but they still need help from customers, "The truth is, the dogs are doing what they are designed to do, protect your home, protect your family, and our carriers are approaching your house each and every day."
