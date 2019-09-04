Power crews pray before heading to North Carolina

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Power crews from Oklahoma are among thousands of relief workers headed to help the coast recover after Hurricane Dorian passes through.
Thirty-eight trucks carrying 64 line crew members formed a convoy and left Oklahoma City about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are headed to Raleigh, where they'll help restore power if needed.
Crews said a prayer before leaving and told KOCO that they got a lot of help last week to restore power to 100,000 Oklahomans after storms there, so they wanted to go help others in need.
CNN/KOCO
