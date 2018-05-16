0 Powerboats, more fun announced for 2018 EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

PITTSBURGH - Powerboat races, anything that floats, music and more will be back for 2018’s EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, details of which were announced Wednesday morning.

The regatta, which will mark its 41st celebration this year, will run from August 3-5.

Drawing more than 500,000 people each year, the three-day celebration, is the largest inland regatta in the nation.

POPULAR EVENTS:

ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race

People will test their homemade boats -- hoping they stay afloat -- during the ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race on Aug. 4 (CLICK HERE for the registration form).

The teams that win fastest vessel, “greenest” vessel and most creative boat design will receive up to $2,500 for a charity of their choice.

Jet Ski Freestyle Stunt Shows

The jet ski freestyle events will include acrobatic displays on the water, while synchronized freestyle performers do tricks above and below the surface of the water.

NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Racing

Formula One powerboats will roar down the Allegheny River in a thrilling race series. The races will take place at various times throughout the 3-day regatta.

F-Lights Powerboat Racing

Formula Lights, a smaller version of the Formula One, will be on the Allegheny River at various times throughout the 3-day regatta.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Rock band Sugar Ray and country music singer Randy Houser will provide live music on the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta Main Stage.

Sugar Ray, known for songs like “Every Morning,” “Someday” and “When It’s Over,” will perform on Aug. 3.

Randy Houser will perform on Aug. 5. His three consecutive No. 1 hits are: “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”

CLICK HERE for complete details about the regatta and its schedule of events.

