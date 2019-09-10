Prescription take-back boxes open at state police barracks across Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Wolf administration announced Tuesday the opening of prescription take-back boxes at Pennsylvania State Police stations across the state.
Gov. Tom Wolf said this will be a way for the commonwealth and law enforcement to team up in the fight against the drug epidemic.
Sixty-five stations are partnering with CVS health to prevent prescription drug abuse and misuse.
"Bring those prescriptions here, you can come any time you want, it's anonymous, there are no questions asked by law enforcement," Trooper Steve Limani, of PSP Greensburg, said.
Some 4,800 Pennsylvanians died from an overdose last year, and Westmoreland County is one of those in Western Pennsylvania that has been hit especially hard by the epidemic.
State police at the barracks in Greensburg said the prescription take-bins will help ensure pills don't fall into the wrong hands.
"There's also a problem when it comes to the disposal method had people before flushing down the drain causing stress to sanitation and water supplies," Limani said.
Limani said the National Guard will come pick up the boxes quarterly and incinerate them.
