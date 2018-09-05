Priests caught 'performing sex acts' in a car, near a playground

MIAMI, Florida - Two Roman Catholic priests are in trouble with the law after authorities in Miami Beach say they were caught in a very compromising position.
Around 3:30 p.m., authorities got a call about two men performing sex acts in a car near a children's playground.
When police showed up, they found the men in a car without window tinting, with everything on display for all to see, according to the police report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local singer attacked by 3 dogs while delivering package
- Police: Woman charged with killing 2 baby daughters scoured internet for ways to kill
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- VIDEO: Schools taking extra precautions with student athletes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"Our officer was able to observe the act. In fact to get their attention, he had to knock on the window," said police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.
The men were arrested and it was later discovered that they're both priests from out of town.
Edwin Giraldo Cortez and Diego Berrio are from Chicago and Colombia. Both men were arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.
The entire incident, according to the police report, was also caught on police body cam.
CNN/WPLG
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}