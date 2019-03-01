0 Proposed law will fine parents if their kids bully others

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Parents in Wisconsin say they want a way to hold other parents accountable if their children are bullies. Sun Prairie city alders are proposing a law change aiming to do just that.

It's something no parent ever wants to go through. "It's scary when you find out it's your kid," Rogette Koby told WISC. "My first goal was to stop it as quickly as possible."

And that's exactly what Koby says she did back in October after finding out her 12-year-old daughter was being bullied by a group of middle school girls. "At one point they cornered her when she was all by herself and they had a large number of them saying that they were going to basically beat her you-know-what and that could happen anywhere, that could happen in a bathroom, that could happen in behind the school," said Koby.

"There's things that happen after school."

That's where Sun Prairie alder Maureen Crombie comes in. She's proposing a city-wide anti-bullying ordinance modeled after a law Monona enacted in 2013. "It's basically just another tool in the tool box," said Crombie.

The ordinance prepared by the city administrator covers all types of harassment. That includes bullying that is verbal, physical or even electronic.

TRENDING NOW:

It's an opportunity to bring parents, police and the school district together to take a stand against harassment. "The one thing that people have a concern about is the fact that they are going to be issuing tickets the tickets could be anywhere from $50 to $1000, it says in the ordinance," said Crombie.

But parents in support of the proposal acknowledge that it's not necessarily the punishment that's important, but the conversation that comes with it. "Although it's really scary to be the parent of a bullied child, we were able to stop it quickly there's other families that aren't so lucky," said Koby. "The school district can't mandate that the parents come to the table but law enforcement can, and when they do that, the parents are mandated to get involved."

A spokesperson says the Sun Prairie Area School District hasn't taken a stance on the ordinance yet, but there are many programs in place to prevent bullying.

The proposal will be brought up in the city's Youth and Family Commission next Thursday.



CNN/WISC