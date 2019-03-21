Proposed PA bill bans abortions based solely on Down syndrome

HARRISBURG, Penn. - Pennsylvania state lawmakers plan to introduce bills that would ban an abortion based solely on the diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. Lawmakers and families were on hand at the state Capitol to make the announcement Wednesday.
Pennsylvania law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to choose the gender. A similar bill was debated last year.
Opponents to the bill say it would violate the right of women to make their own decisions about abortion.
"Down syndrome is 100 percent a life worth living and, to steal a quote from my good friend Chloe, 'Let's embrace, don't erase,'" Sen. Scott Martin told WGAL.
