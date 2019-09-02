Protesters crash KKK group's annual picnic

MADISON, Ind. - Protest signs and angry chants filled the air at a park where a KKK group was holding its annual picnic. The confrontation lasted only about 10 minutes.
The Honorable Sacred Knights of the KKK gathered for their cookout, but it was over before it ever began, with counterprotesters taking over the park first.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- 'This will teach you': Arkansas 911 dispatcher criticized for scolding caller in her final minutes
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
After revving their engines past the counterprotesters, about 10 Klan members parked at an adjacent pavilion with two carry-out pizzas in hand.
Law enforcement was there to keep the peace as the counterprotesters outnumbered the KKK.
After a war of words, the KKK left. Counterprotesters said when the Klan left, hate lost the battle.
CNN/WDRB
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}