Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Avalon Elementary second-graders

At Avalon Elementary School, second-graders are hard at work creating cards and crafts to give to police officers working just across the street.
“It makes me feel happy that we get to do stuff to help the police officers,” said one student.
The class surprised the officers just before Thanksgiving with the first round of gifts.
“We had officers come over and they came back to our police station with a whole bunch of gifts handmade by the second-grade class,” said Police Chief Thomas Kokoski. “It took us all by surprise.”
Kokoski said the department never expected to be adopted by the classroom, but teacher Diane Maxwell said it is helping forge relationships between her students and the officers protecting their communities.
“A lot of times the kids don’t understand that the police officer is their friend,” she said.
Maxwell wanted to change that perception, especially after the bravery of officers during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
She remembered Mr. Rogers' famous saying about looking for helpers in times of tragedy.
“I thought, ‘Why not have my students be the helpers?’” she said.
