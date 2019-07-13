Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Etched in stone

Thousands of American soldiers gave their lives in Vietnam, but their names live on, etched in stone.
They're names that send memories flooding back for retired Col. Gordon Lam, of Forest Hills.
Together, we toured the Traveling Memorial Wall at the Heinz History Center.
He's just one of the many Vietnam veterans who make us proud to be from Pittsburgh.
Lam now serves at the vice president of the Fort Pitt Chapter of the U.S. Army.
He was only 24 years old when he became commander of 12 soldiers and 16 armored personnel carriers.
"As the helicopter was landing, this captain came up, shook my hand, gave me his rifle and he says, 'Good luck' - and he left. And that was it. I took command," Lam said.
Lam served two tours and then retired as a full colonel in 1993.
