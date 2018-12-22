0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Larry Bridges' bells

PITTSBURGH - A small bell might not seem like much. Its chime doesn't even travel that far. But to the patients in the Diagnostic Imaging Suite at UPMC Magee, that chime means everything.

The unit just got a new bell, thanks to the work of Larry Bridges and his McKeesport non-profit, Another Shoulder.

Bell-ringing is a tradition for cancer patients who have finished their last chemo, radiation or port removal treatments.

“When you hear that bell ring three times, it's like a victory,” Bridges said. “You have all these people there that have been through this journey with you.”

Only Channel 11 was invited along with Bridges to drop off the new bell at Magee.

“If somebody can be happy that's gone through cancer and chemo, if they can have two seconds of ringing that bell and feeling good, it's worth a lot more than you can imagine,” Bridges said.

That's why Bridges even has a “traveling bell.” He says he'll meet someone anywhere, any time, to make sure every cancer survivor experiences that joy. Earlier this year, he visited a tea party that turned into a bell-ringing celebration.

“They were cured for like 20, 30 years, and they rang that bell and you could just feel the magic in that room,” Bridges said.

To find out how you can help donate a bell, and to learn more about Another Shoulder, click here for the website.

