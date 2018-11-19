Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive

PITTSBURGH - An annual tradition that helps to keep people warm during the cold Pittsburgh months makes us proud to be from Pittsburgh.
The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is holding its 19th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.
New or lightly used sweaters can be dropped off at the museum lobby from now through Dec. 17.
“The sweater drive is a labor of love at the Children’s Museum,” said Bill Schlageter, marketing director for the Children’s Museum. “We started it in 2000 with the purpose of collecting sweaters in the spirit of the neighborhood and sharing the warmth with our neighbors in need.”
Sweaters are delivered to local churches and groups and will be handed out to veterans, children and others in need.
Since 2000, the Children’s Museum has collected more than 39,750 sweaters.
