0 Proud to be From Pittsburgh: Special Olympics

PITTSBURGH - At Baldwin High School, the students know what to expect and look forward to every May.

"It's something that, you know, when you think of certain schools being synonymous with certain things, I think a lot of people think of Baldwin with being synonymous with Special Olympics," said Eric Jankoski, a transition coordinator at Baldwin and one of the Special Olympics organizers at the school.

Baldwin High School had hosted the Special Olympics for decades now. More than 300 athletes are participating this year and it takes a lot of work to make the event a success.

"It's more like a community event," Jankoski said. "Everyone likes to come in and check out what's going on."

Baldwin says the students are the glue behind the program, coming up with new ideas to make each year better than the last and making sure every athlete feels appreciated.

"That's what we pride ourselves on," said Tim Laughlin, Baldwin's health and physical education teacher. "How do you want others to be treated? How do you wanted to be treated?"

The graduating students who help set up the event then bring those lessons on with them long after they graduate.

"They are now starting programs in their communities and different states," Laughlin said. "We get emails all the time from them and that's the beauty of what we get to do here."

Opening ceremonies start Saturday morning at nine in the Baldwin High School gymnasium. Then you can watch the athletes compete in events from javelin to racing and stick around for the award ceremony.

