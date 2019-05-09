0 Puppy goes limp after ingesting pot at park

SEATTLE, Wash. - A Seattle pet owner is warning others to watch their pets closely after she said her puppy ingested marijuana while at a popular park. The pot caused a dangerous reaction in her five-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy.

Cindy Koutnik told KOMO that the moment she met her dog, Beddy, it was love at first sight, "I just wanted a small dog that I can take places and be my buddy. And that's what a Cavalier is."

On Sunday afternoon, the two were out on a walk when Beddy started to slow way down. As soon as Koutnik picked her up, Beddy collapsed in her arms, "And just went limp. And I went, 'Oh my God, this isn't good.'"

They rushed back home where Beddy started having tremors. Her head was jerking around and her eyes rolled back in her head. Koutnik knew she needed to take her to an animal hospital. "When the vet called me in about an hour-and-a-half later, she said Beddy's gonna be OK. She said, 'She's resting.' But she said she ingested marijuana. And I'm like 'What?'" said Koutnik.

Dr. Jeb Mortimer, of the Green Lake Animal Hospital, said that health scares such as this one are more common than you might think, especially in the era of legal edibles. If you suspect a problem, it's important to have your pet checked out right away "because we can induce vomiting, get that poison out of their body and then treat that toxicity. It's very easy if we catch it early enough."

Koutnik says she's angry knowing this is something she now has to worry about when the two are out and about. "I want people to be aware. People who are taking their dogs or cats or little kids out, be careful. And those people who are partaking in that, please pick up after yourself," said Koutnik.

Mortimer said there should be no long-lasting effects for Beddy. The symptoms usually wear off within 24 hours, but that depends on how much the pet consumed.



CNN/KOMO