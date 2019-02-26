Python stowaway flies from Australia to Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland - Moira Boxall had a wonderful trip to Australia to visit her daughter. She didn't know that somehow a two-foot python had crawled into one of her shoes before she left for Scotland. She packed her bag with her shoes and the snake inside and left for home.
The snake survived the three-flight, 9,000-mile, 40-hour trip from Queensland, Australia to Glasgow, Scotland. The 72-year-old woman was shocked when she opened her bag and discovered the python in her shoe.
Experts believe the snake went into hibernation and began shedding its skin during the long flight.
Folks with the Scottish Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals are taking care of the snake now.
It's quarantined at their re-homing center in Edinburgh.
