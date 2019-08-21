Raccoon cafe opens in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine - A raccoon cafe has opened in Ukraine and customers are flocking to the unique business.
The wait time can get up to 30 minutes for people to snuggle up to the furry little creatures.
The raccoon cafe's owner said he bought the raccoons when they were babies at an eco-farm.
He said he studied the animals and talked with veterinarians before bringing the raccoons into his cafe.
Visitors said not everyone has access to raccoons at home, so it's nice to pet one at a cafe.
