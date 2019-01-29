  • Raccoons caught on video playing in pool

    WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas - Raccoons just want to have fun. A host of them were caught on camera having a pool party in Texas.

    West University Place resident Bo Rodriguez says last week, five ring-tailed bandits sneaked into his backyard around 4 a.m.

    A home security camera captured some of the "trash pandas" doing cannonballs. Others just frolicked in the water while one hung out on the edge of the pool.

    The raccoons ran away when they heard the neighbor's dog barking, probably because they were too loud with all their splishing and splashing. 
     

     
     

