Raccoons caught on video playing in pool

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas - Raccoons just want to have fun. A host of them were caught on camera having a pool party in Texas.
West University Place resident Bo Rodriguez says last week, five ring-tailed bandits sneaked into his backyard around 4 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- What are the long-term effects of a ketogenic diet?
- 5 police officers shot in Houston during exchange of gunfire in neighborhood
- Baby born premature leaves hospital 22 months later
- VIDEO: 1 person in custody after SWAT situation near local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A home security camera captured some of the "trash pandas" doing cannonballs. Others just frolicked in the water while one hung out on the edge of the pool.
The raccoons ran away when they heard the neighbor's dog barking, probably because they were too loud with all their splishing and splashing.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}