  • Raccoons rescued from Kentucky airport's fountain

    LEXINGTON, Ky. - Two raccoons had to be rescued from the fountain of the Blue Grass Airport terminal in Lexington last Wednesday.

    They were found a couple of days apart. Their mother was found dead near the airport where she was hit by a car.

    Officials named the first one Howard Hughes and his brother, Rupert.

    Howard and Rupert are safe at the Kentucky Wildlife Center where they are being cared for along with a friend.

    "One of our staff members takes them home and just kind of keeps a close eye on them, and makes sure that they're getting the appropriate amounts of food and everything's going well with that too," Ryan Davis told WLEX.

    The raccoons will be at the wildlife center for about four months before being released back into the wild.
     

     

    NBC/WLEX

